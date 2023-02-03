You are here: HomeSports2023 02 03Article 1707113

Sports News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Welcome, André! Watch how Nottingham Forest unveiled Black Stars skipper

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dede Ayew has returned to the EPL Dede Ayew has returned to the EPL

The English top-flight club announced the acquisition of the Black Stars captain on Thursday evening.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Ghana captain André Ayew.

“The forward joins on a free transfer following his recent departure from Al Sadd and has signed a deal until the end of the season.

“André will wear the shirt number 42 during his time on Trentside,” an official club statement said.