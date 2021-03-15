Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Welbeck Takyi tight-lipped on Asante Kotoko move

Bofoakwa Tano striker Welbeck Takyi

Red-hot Bofoakwa Tano striker Welbeck Takyi has declined to talk about a move to Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko.



Takyi, who has been outstanding in the ongoing Division One League has become a subject of interest for several clubs in the country including the Porcupine Warriors having written to request for his services.



But according to the player he is focus together with his teammates of achieving the target of qualifying to the Ghana Premier League.



Asked about his readiness for Kotoko move, he said, “For now I cannot say anything about it and I know my trusted leaders will take charge of it” he said.



Welbeck Takyi has amassed 9 goals in 11 matches in the Division One.



His impressive run of form earned him a call up into the Black Stars but was dropped as the team continues their preparation for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



