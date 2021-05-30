Week 27 Match Report: Bechem United 1-1 Elmina Sharks

Soccer News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United and Elmina Sharks played out a 1-1 stalemate, a result that leaves the two teams without a victory in five successive Ghana Premier League games.



Emmanuel Boakye saved Bechem from defeat with a well-taken penalty in the 74th minute.



Sharks seemed to be on course to secure all three points when Benjamin Bernard Boateng shot them in front in the 69th minute.



They conceded a penalty five minutes later and their lead was lost. However, they would be content with the draw



Bechem players and the technical team arrived at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in a Cadillac Limousine.



The expensive vehicle was purchased by the club's president, Mr Kingsley Owusu Achau Agama for personal use.



But as a sign of motivation, he allowed them to use it. Unfortunately, they could not secure maximum points.