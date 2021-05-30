Week 27 Match Report: AshantiGold 0-1 Legon Cities

Soccer News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities FC defied the odds to pip AshantiGold SC at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi as they continue their quest to avoid relegation at the end of the season.



The crucial victory has seen Cities leapfrog the Miners on the league standings as they move to the 9th position.



AshantiGold drop to the 10th position with just four points above the relegation and they face Asante Kotoko SC next week.



AshantiGold guided by assistant coach Thomas Duah made three changes to the squad that suffered a 1-0 defeat to Medeama SC last week in Tarkwa.



Skipper, Amos Addai came in to replace David Abagna Sandan who is serving a suspension due to accumulated cautions.



Empem Dacosta and Yaw Annor also replaced Sammed Mohammed and Gordon Kusi Brokelyn in the starting lineup respectively.



Bashir Hayford, coach of Cities also made three alterations to the team that beat Aduana Stars 2-0 last weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Joseph Adjei and Matthew Anim Cudjoe paved way for Vincent Adu Gyamfi and Nasiru Moro in the starting places respectively.



Nigerien international forward, Victorien Adje Adebayor also replaced Baba Mahama.



Cities with a glaring opportunity to open the scoring in the 12th minute of the game but Richmond Antwi squandered the chance after he was set up by Adebayor.



Antwi with another attempt from the edge of the box which couldn't beat goalkeeper Kofi Mensah.



The visitors got the breakthrough in the 39th minute after cental defender Issaka Mohammed pounced on a rebound to slot in the net following a free-kick.



The Royals came close to getting the second goal of the day but Adebayor's effort was saved by goalkeeper Mensah.



It was Cities again who came so close in the 70th minute following an excellent display as a beautiful strike from Justice Anane was tipped over the crossbar by goalkeeper Mensah.



Cities with another attempt on goal as Foster Ali Braimah's header was stopped by goalie Mensah three minutes from full-time.



The two teams will be involved in the FA Cup round of 64 on Wednesday with AshantiGold taking on King Faisal Babes whereas Cities face second-tier Uncle T FC.