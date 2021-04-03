Week 18 Match Report: Eleven Wonders 1-1 Asante Kotoko

Soccer News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Fabio Gama's early strike for Asante Kotoko was cancelled out by Eleven Wonder's Samuel Boakye as the two teams shared the spoils in this matchday 18 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



The scoreline was a repeat of the first leg between the two sides at Accra Sports Stadium.



Asante Kotoko scored first through Brazilian Fabio Gama in the opening minute of the game.



It was his first goal of the season for the Porcupine Warriors. Gama hit the ball past the Eleven Wonders goalkeeper to the far left corner of the post.





Samuel Boakye has equalised for the home team. #Wonders 1 - 1 Kotoko ( 45' ) — TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS FC (@Txiwonders) April 3, 2021