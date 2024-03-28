Wearing the Black Stars jersey is an exciting moment - Ebenezer Annan

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Novi Pazar defender Ebenezer Annan has expressed his delight at making his debut for the Ghana national team, describing the experience of wearing the Black Stars jersey as one of the most thrilling moments in his career.



The 21-year-old, currently on loan from Serie A's Bologna, was a late addition to Otto Addo's squad for the recent friendly matches against Uganda and Nigeria. Despite his unexpected call-up, Annan seized the opportunity with both hands.



In the encounter against Nigeria, Annan made a significant impact, coming on as a substitute in the second half of the match. His impressive performance earned him a starting position in the subsequent match against the same opponent, where he played as a left wing-back.



Reflecting on his contribution to the team, Annan stated, "I pushed forward when we had possession and ran back when we lost the ball. I believe I did my best." His efforts on the field did not go unnoticed, as head coach Otto Addo shared encouraging feedback with the young defender.



Annan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent his country at the international level, emphasizing the pride he felt wearing the Ghanaian national jersey. "Putting on the national jersey is one of the exciting moments in my career," he remarked.