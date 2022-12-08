We would not rush into naming Otto Addo's successor - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will not rush into naming a successor for Otto Addo who led the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup currently ongoing in Qatar.



Addo resigned after the team's exit from the mundial after the group stage, where they lost to Portugal and Uruguay and beat South Korea.



The team finished bottom of Group H with three points, conceded seven goals and scored five.



Otto Addo had stated that he was going to return to his substantive job as Talent Trainer and Scout for the Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund irrespective of how the Black Stars fared in Qatar.



In an interview with the state-owned Daily Graphic, GFA President, Kurt Simeon-Okraku said with no immediate assignment for the team, the FA was taking its time to pick the next coach in consultation with all stakeholders.



The report noted that Okraku hinted the next coach could be known by the first quarter of 2023 by which time the team will play in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola in Luanda.



The topmost GFA official to have spoken about Otto's furture was FA Vice-President, Mark Addo, who told the media in Doha that there was a plan to replace the former Ghana international.



“We knew that Coach (Otto Addo) will be leaving in six months, so we do have a succession plan,” Mr Addo told a media briefing in Doha last Saturday.



“We’re just going through the process, it’s a process and you know the GFA works with different stakeholders in this decision-making process.



‘’Like I said, first thing is to get our report in quickly, have a meeting with our stakeholders, including the President, the Executive Council and Government and once that is done, we will make a decision on his successor. So yes, we have a plan,” the FA vice-president stated.



Reports indicate that technical director to Otto Addo, respected Irish-Ghanaian manager, Chris Hughton, is a favourite for the job. He was part of the Black Stars team in Qatar.



Experienced Hughton, a former coach of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, served as technical advisor to Otto Addo when he was appointed and is already familiar with the players and has a good working relationship with the FA, the Graphic report added.