We won’t throw in the towel – King Faisal defender Eric Donkor on relegation battle

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

King Faisal defender Eric Donkor has said that despite their struggles in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, they will not give up until the season comes to an end.



Currently occupying the 17th position on the table with 22 points after 21 matches but the former Asante Kotoko player says the Isha Allah boys will continue to fight until the season ends as they seek to maintain their Premier League status.



“Looking at the points build-up, winning two games can take us to 12th or 13th position on the league table. So we are going to keep working hard. We won’t give up.”



The enterprising defender made his debut against Inter Allies on Sunday and help the club to pick a vital three points away from home.



However, he has vowed to do his best and help the team to remain in the top-flight league.