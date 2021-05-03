We won’t throw in the towel - Inter Allies defender Agyemang Badu on relegation battle

Sports News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Inter Allies defender, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has said that despite their struggles in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign, they will not give up until the season comes to an end.



Currently, on bottom of the league table after 22 matches, the former Asante Kotoko defender says they will continue to fight until the season ends as they seek to maintain their status in the league.



The Capelli Boys suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bechem United in match-day 22 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.



Speaking after the game, he said, “Until the league ends, we are not giving up the fight. It is lack of understanding that caused our defeat to Bechem United”



“We have to move on and this is not the time to be punished by our mistakes. We have to learn from our mistakes. We have to keep working harder to return to winning ways so that we can find our rhythm in the league”



“It is not over, this is the Ghana premier league and so long as it has not ended, the race is not over. We still have to fight and we are fighting till the end of everything,” he added.



Inter Allies are bottom of the league table with 16 points from 22 matches.