We won’t stop fighting for the ultimate – Kotoko youngster Rocky Dwamena

Sports News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko youngster Rocky Dwamena has refused to give up on the Ghana Premier League despite sharing the spoils with Tamale City on Sunday.



The Ghanaian top-flight newbies put in a spirited performance to earn a significant point from the match after holding the defending champions to a 1-1 stalemate at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



The Porcupine Warriors were first to draw blood in the matchday 29 fixture after youngster Rocky Dwanema scored a sumptuous goal in the 36th minute.



But the Tamale-based club got the equalizing goal a few minutes later through Mohammed Yahaya after taking advantage of a defensive mishap by Kotoko.



After the game, the youngster took to social media and expressed his displeasure about the draw but insisted his outfit will not give up on the title.



Not the results we were fighting so hard for, but am grateful to be on the score sheet. We won't stop fighting for the ultimate. Nyame Ne Hene! ????. Keep supporting, we will get there” he tweeted.



Kotoko remains in the 6th position on the league standings with 43 points from 29 matches and are seven points behind leaders Aduana Stars, who have a game in hand.