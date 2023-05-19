We won't bottle the league - Mikel Arteta hopeful about Arsenal winning PL

Sports News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has emphatically stated that Arsenal will win the Premier League.



The Gunners, who have led the table for the majority of the season, now sit second as leaders Manchester City are a win away from being crowned champions for the third time in a row.



Speaking ahead of their game against Nottingham Forest, Arteta was confident that Arsenal, after a magnificent run, would not bottle the league.



"Two games to go, and we can still be champions against probably the best team in the history of the Premier League for 10 months, and we are still there, and we're not going to bottle that. That's for sure," he said, as quoted by Football Daily.



Arsenal's title hopes are currently all but dashed, as their defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion the last time out literally handed Manchester City the trophy.



At the moment, it is City's title to lose, as they have a game more than Arsenal and need just a win.



Four points separate the two at the summit of the table. While Arsenal takes on relegation-threatened Forest, City hosts Chelsea at the Etihad as they look to claim their first title of the season at home.





EE/SEA