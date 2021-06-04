We will win the league title for the fans – Hearts of Oak forward Abednego Tetteh

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Abednego Tetteh, is bent on winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title for the fans.



The Phobians are on top form and currently sit top of the league table with 49 points, leading sworn rivals, Asante Kotoko by two points after 27 matches.



Despite his limited game time in the ongoing season, Tetteh insists they will win the league for the club teaming supporters.



“I thank the fans for their support and prayers. We should all forget about the past and focus on the present. I promise the fans, God willing we are going to win the league title for them” he said.



Abednego Tetteh featured in the side MTN FA Cup game against Liberty Professionals last Wednesday which ended 3-0 in their favour.



Accra Hearts of Oak will lock horns with city-rivals Great Olympics on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.



