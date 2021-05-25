We will survive relegation - Liberty Professionals CEO

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Liberty Professionals Chief Executive Officer Linda Ansong believes the survival of her side from relegation is feasible in the Ghana Premier League.



The Dansoman-based club have struggled this campaign which leaves them in the relegation zone after Matchday 26.



The defeat at the weekend to Ebusua Dwarfs means they have recorded six wins and suffered twelve losses.



"We are trying our best. There are lots of things going on which I can’t mention because once you voice it out, you’ll be referred to the Disciplinary Committee,” Linda said in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



She further expressed her optimism of surviving relegation with eight matches to go, "When you look at the league table, no team is safe from 10th to the 18th club, points are close, just two wins can shoot you up so we are hoping to do our best in our remaining home games and then hopefully we can escape the relegation."



The Scientific Soccer lads host Dreams FC in Sogakope this weekend in the matchday 27 games in their quest to ensure survival from relegation.



