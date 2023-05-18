We will review Nicholas Mensah’s one-year ban and consider our next step – Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have issued a press release on the one-year ban slapped on its player Nicholas Mensah.



The midfielder after he was found guilty of holding multiple identities in February this year was banned for a year.



This was after it was confirmed that Nicholas Mensah is the same player also registered as Louis Mensah with former team Damasua Delsanco FC.



In the release from Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, May 17, it said the club will review the verdict and consider the right steps to take going forward.



“Asante Kotoko SC notes the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA to issue a one-year ban from all football and football-related activity to Nicholas Mensah with a retrospective effect from 10th February 2023.



“The club will review the verdict before considering our next steps,” the Asante Kotoko release said.



