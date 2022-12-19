We will return - Kylian Mbappe speaks after World Cup final defeat to Argentina

Sports News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

France superstar, Kylian Mbappe, has broken his silence on their 2022 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Lionel Messi's Argentina on Sunday, December 18.



Kylian Mbappe started in the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup but his hat trick was not enough for France to defend their 2018 trophy against the Albicelestes of Argentina.



Argentina won their third FIFA World Cup on penalties with Lionel Messi being named the man of the match and the player of the tournament.



Reacting to the game, Kylian Mbappe, who emerged as the top scorer of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with 8 goals, has said that they will be back in the subsequent editions.



The PSG star has now become the first player to score 12 goals in the FIFA World Cup at the age of 23.



Argentina has now won three FIFA World Cups after 1978 with Mario Alberto Kempes and Maradona's 1986 victory.





