We will put in our best to beat Guinea-Bissau - Yussif Basigi

Black Princesses, according to head coach Yussif Basigi, are determined to advance to the Colombia 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.



Black Princesses trained today at the match venue ahead of their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier game against Guinea Bissau.



The final training session was led by head coach Yussif Basigi and assisted by his backroom staff.



Head coach Yussif Basigi spoke to Ghana Football Communications about Sunday's clash after the training session.



“The weather is good just like Ghana so acclimatization has not been a problem and the time zone are the same because of the Greenwich and the reception has not been bad at all” Yissif Baisigi said.



“This sounds a caution to us not to underrate them because they have already played a high-profile match in the first round of the qualifiers beating Togo in both fixtures. We are yet to play in the second round but our players have been playing high-profile games with the most recent one being the WAFU.



"I am happy we have the core team here only missing a few players for now but once we have the remaining players, I think it won’t be difficult to psych them.



“For injury situation, we don’t have any so far as the medical team is concerned because they have briefed me and assured me of the players fit for the match against Guinea Bissau. The enthusiasm and the willpower to play is high and I am happy they responded very well at training today.



“We need the support and prayers of Ghanaians because the Black Princesses always impress and perform when it comes to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and the journey this year won’t be any different. We are on a mission to qualify again and we have to accomplish it so Ghanaians should support us and we will put up our best to make them happy,” he ended.



The 1st of the two-legged ties will take place at Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 16:00.



