We will prove our worth against Kotoko – Dreams FC midfielder Emmanuel Ocran

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Dreams FC attacker, Emmanuel Ocran has spoken about their upcoming game against record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko.



The Porcupine Warriors will play host to the Still Believe lads on matchday 23 in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League on Saturday, April 5, 2021.



Despite admitting that the Kumasi-based club has got quality players at their folds, he insisted the world would see the real quality after putting the Porcupines to bed.



“Kotoko has a lot of qualities with the likes of Habib and Moro."



“If you come to Dreams FC, there are quality players but if you don’t get closer to the team, you will not know."



“This match [against Kotoko] in particular we will let them know that we have quality.” Emmanuel Ocran told Adjoa TV.



Dreams are 5th on the standings with 34 points after 22 matches.