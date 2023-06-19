We will prepare very well for Africa campaign - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Sports News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito is leaving no stone unturned as he gears up for an exciting and challenging Africa campaign after winning the FA Cup.



Coach Karim Zito is firmly focused on ensuring his team is fully prepared for the journey ahead.



Dreams FC beat King Faisal 2-0 to win the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.



Aziz Issah gave Dreams FC the lead with a stunning solo effort that found the back of the net in the 20th minute. Substitute Sadiq Alhassan added the second goal to seal the win for his club.



"Yes I have played the African Cup before and now as a coach, I know what it takes to build a club for that tournament. So Insha Allah we will go," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.



Dreams FC will represent Ghana in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup while Medeama will play in the CAF Champions League.