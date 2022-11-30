We will not seek ‘revenge’ against Uruguay - Coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has stated his team will not approach the match against Uruguay as revenge for what happened 12 years ago at the 2010 World Cup.



Ghana has had a long-standing rivalry with Uruguay since the 2010 World Cup when the South Americans denied the West African country an opportunity to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.



Ghanaians have been seeking revenge against the Uruguayans after Luis Suarez cleared a goal-bound header with his hand and later went on to win the penalty shootouts.



Ahead of the match, Otto Addo has explained that the Black Stars will approach the match differently, with the intention not to get revenge.



“I’m a guy who doesn’t think too much about the past when this incident happened. I’m a strong believer if you don’t seek revenge, you get even more blessings,” Otto Addo said



He added, “It’s a different approach, a different team. [Uruguay] have very good strikers, lots of experience. They are very compact, very good. It will be very, very difficult, again.”



The Black Stars come up against Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, in their final group H match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



