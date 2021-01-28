Sports News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

We will not repeat mistakes against Legon Cities - Appiah McCarthy pleads with Ashanti Gold supporters

Ashanti Gold midfielder, Appiah McCarthy

Ashanti Gold midfielder Appiah McCarthy was in a bad mood following his side’s 5-2 defeat to Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League matchday 10 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium last Friday.



In an interview, the free-kick genius pleaded with the supporters following their heavy defeat to the Royals and has therefore assured them of victory when they face Asante Kotoko on Sunday.



“I will plead with the supporters to pray behind us ahead of the Kotoko duel. The defeat against Legon Cities was a painful one but all the same, it is football and such things do happen.”



“But going into the Kotoko game we will not repeat the mistakes we did against Legon Cities,” he said.



The midfield enforcer is facing eight weeks out of action after picking an injury in the Legon Cities game but according to him, his absence will not affect the performance of the team.



“Though I won’t be available against Kotoko but I will assure the fans that any player that will play in my absence will even do it better than me”



“I think the confidence will there for us to pick all points on Sunday,” he added.