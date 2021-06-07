We will not go and sleep - Yaw Preko after win over Karela United

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC head coach, Yaw Preko has tasked his side to build on their win against Karela United.



Yaw Preko came under pressure following the 3-0 defeat to Inter Allies in the matchday 28 games at Dawu.



However, the Yellow and Mauve returned to winning ways against their rivals, Karela United in the matchday 28 games on Saturday.



Former Hearts of Oak central defender, Vincent Atinga scored the only goal of the game with a header in the dying minute of the game at Akoon Park.



Quizzed as to whether he is a relieved man, the ex-Ghana international said,“[Yes I’m a relieved man] but that doesn’t mean I should sleep," he said.



“ I don’t have to sleep but I still have to work. It’s part of the job, it’s a learning process."



“We are still on course [for the top four finish],” Preko added.



Medeama per the win climb into 3rd on the league log with 46 points from 28 matches.



Medeama SC will be at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 13 to face their former coach, Samuel Boadu who handles Accra Hearts of Oak in the week 29 fixture.