Sports News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We will never underestimate Olympics – Opare Addo

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo is confident that they will emerge victorious against Accra Great Olympics in the 'Mantse Derby'.



The Phobians will host the Dade Boys at the Accra Sports Stadium for the matchday 11 fixture in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League on Saturday, January 30, 2021.



Accra Hearts of Oak last beat Great Olympics by four goals to nothing, in the truncated 2019/2020 season, and will want to have a repeat of it on Saturday.



Speaking ahead of the game in an interview with Kumasi-based Otec FM, Opare Addo stated that they are going into the game with a different approach.



“We will make sure we keep our focus, the concentration is there. We will never underrate our opponents which is Accra Great Olympics because we know what they are doing in the ongoing league."



"We will continue to work hard in our games to avoid talking point after matchday,” he concluded.