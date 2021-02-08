Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

We will never overcome this loss - Karela United supporters on defeat to Kotoko

Karela lost 2-0 to Kotoko

Karela United fans have been left disenchanted by the team’s painful defeat to Kotoko in match-day 13 of the Ghana Premier League.



The “Pride of West” suffered their first home defeat in any competitive game after losing 2-0 to the Ghanaian giants.



Former player Imoro Ibrahim and Kwame Opoku scored in both halves to hand the Reds a famous victory at the Ayinase CAM park on Sunday.



Despite admitting Kotoko were better on the day, fans of Karela United are yet to overcome the defeat which ends their dominance at home.



“It is a painful one, we were expecting to win this game, we are very disappointed and even if we beat them (Kotoko) in the return leg, it still cannot erase this painful one,” a fan spoke to Joy Sports after the game.



Another fan said “We haven’t lost here before and for us to lose against Kotoko is a painful one. We later on got to know they didn’t cross the Ankobrah river.”



Kotoko are now top on the table with 23 points, a point above Karela United who lie 2nd on the log.