We will never hand over GFA to a candidate who cannot even fill his forms well - Ameenu Shardow takes swipe at George Afriyie

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Administrative Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow has taken a swipe at George Afriyie, claiming he has no business to lead the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for failing to properly fill his form.



Mr Afriyie, who is a former Vice President of the country's football governing body was disqualified on the grounds of having an ineligible stakeholder endorse his application form for the 2023 GFA Elections.



However, the Susubiribi Sporting Club owner appealed his disqualification but the Appeals Committee of the GFA threw out George Afriyie's appeal.



The disqualification means incumbent, Kurt Okraku will be going unopposed ahead of the election slated for October 5 in Tamale.



Speaking on Citi FM's Sports Panorama, Ameenu who was surprisingly named as the Team Manager of the Black Stars beleives George Afriyie is not the right candidate to lead the Football Association.



According to him, Mr Afriyie's failure to fill his forms well indicates that he is not fit enough to steer the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as president.



"Someone who is purporting to become the Ghana Football Association president, the highest position and the person is not able to fill a form and we should give our football to this person?" he said.



Meanwhile, George Afriyie has confirmed that he is heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to appeal his disqualification.