We will look at Mohammed Salisu when he is ready - C.K Akonnor on Ghana rebel

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Coach of Black Stars, C.K Akonnor says that he will consider Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu when the player is ready to play for Ghana.



The defender was left out of the latest Black Stars squad to take on Morocco and Ivory Coast in an International friendly match next month.



Salisu is yet to be capped by Ghana and C.K Akonnor has in the past revealed that the defender does not want to play for Ghana although he came out to deny it he is yet to avail himself for selection.



In a recent interview the young Southampton defender revealed that he wants to concentrate on playing for his club side for now will thinks about national team in future.



He turned down a call up to the Black Stars last year during the AFCON 2021 qualifier making it clear he does not want to play for his motherland for now. “He is somebody who I have watched for some time now. We understand he is doing well but in his area of the position we have a lot of players that we are satisfied with”, Akonnor said at the press conference.



“We don’t have much of a problem in his position so we would look at him when he is ready”, he added.



Mohammed Salisu, who joined the Premier League side from Real Valladolid has made nine appearances for Southampton in the Premier League this season.



