Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

We will introduce Fabio Gama very soon – Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu is satisfied with the progress of new signing Fabio Gama and has therefore indicated that he will soon be in action for the Porcupine Warriors.



The Kumasi-based club completed the signing of the Brazilian on a free transfer in October in their quest to strengthen their team for the 2020/2021 football season.



The former Brazil U-17 and U-20 midfielder on his arrival in the country indicated that he is not ready for a 90 minutes soccer action and will need some time to get himself ready for the campaign.



Despite training with the team for quite some time, he has not had the chance to feature in any game yet.



Maxwell Konadu giving an update on the player stated that he is almost ready to play for the club.



“He is now almost ready whiles we are working on his documentation, his fitness level is now good. I was impressed with the way he trained this week.”



“So let see the coming days, everything is ready and we will be introducing him very soon,” he said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.