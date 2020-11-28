Sports News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

We will have to be at our best against Hearts of Oak - Inter Allies defender Fard Ibrahim

Inter Allies will play Hearts on Sunday

Inter Allies left-back, Fard Ibrahim says they will have to give everything to get a win against a very strong Hearts of Oak side on Sunday evening.



The match week 3 fixture is a tough one and Fard is well aware of the threats Hearts have ahead of the big match at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“It’s a big a game and you can see everyone is really up for it, but the truth is we need to be more positive,” he told Allies media.



“We can’t drop points so we have to turn up with our best performance to grab all the three maximum points and win in style.”



The versatile player missed the trip to Aiyinase last weekend due to injury but returned to training this week and is poised for the big clash.



Hearts of Oak scored twice against AshantiGold but drew 2-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

