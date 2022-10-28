'We will go and come back empty handed' - Osei Palmer ahead of FIFA World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian football administrator Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer says Ghana’s Black Stars may end up empty handed at the World Cup tournament in Qatar next month.



He says the four-time Africa Cup of Nations winners who are making their fourth world cup appearance risks achieving nothing significant without putting the right things in place.



The Ghana Division One League Zone Three side Tema Youth FC owner has expressed his opinions on the current happenings in Ghana football.



According to him, Ghana may not be able to achieve anything at the World Cup in Qatar if the necessary structures and systems to achieve goals at not properly laid.



“We will go and come back empty handed if we don’t put in the necessary structures and systems to achieve our set goals as a national team”, he told Happy FM in Accra.



Ghana will make their fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar next month hoping to do better than 2010 squad in South Africa.



Ghana will play European giants Portugal on November 24 before taking on South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay on December 2.



The Ghana Football administrator wants the right things to be done ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar next month.