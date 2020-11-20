Sports News of Friday, 20 November 2020

We will go all out against Olympics - Matthew Anim Cudjoe

Legon Cities youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe

Matchday 2 of the Ghana Premier League is here and players are ready to record their first win of the season.



Legon Cities youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe says the team will do all they can to beat Accra Great Olympics tonight.



Anim Cudjoe made his Legon Cities debut on Match Week One and he says he was happy because of the connection he had with his teammates in the game.



“I had a great game because the players understood me, I’m happy,” he told Legon Cities TV.

The Royals split the points with Berekum Chelsea in the season opener last week but this time around the teenager assured the fans of a win.



“We are ready, for the next game and we will go all out to beat Olympics, hopefully.”



Legon Cities play away to Accra Great Olympics tonight at the Accra Sports Stadium.

