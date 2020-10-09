Sports News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

‘We will give everything against Mali and Qatar’ – Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew has assured Ghanaians that they will do everything possible to win their upcoming friendlies against Mali and Qatar.



The Swansea star acknowledges that Mali and Qatar are good sides and will give the Black Stars a strong test. However, he is confident that the team will give ‘Ghanaians something to smile about’.



Black Stars will play Mali first on Friday, before taking Qatar three days later in Turkey.



“Two tough games; Qatar are the Asian champions and Mali is a very good team. They [Mali] have built a squad in the past few years which has become one of the top squads in Africa," he told Asempa FM.



"We are going to prepare and be ready for them. They [Mali and Qatar] have a full squad; they are coming with everybody but we have a lot of new players in the squad. We are going into games to give everything and give Ghanaians something to smile about. I’m not going to make predictions but I know that the boys will give everything," he added.



The games form part of preparations for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.





