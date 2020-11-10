Sports News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

We will get a better replacement for Victorien Adebayor – Inter Allies coach

Former Inter Allies captain, Victorien Adebayor

Inter Allies coach, Tony Lokko has admitted that the departure of their star man, Victorien Adebayor will affect the club ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



However, he is very optimistic that they will get a better replacement for him as they geared towards the season.



Adebayor left the Capelli boys to join Danish second-tier side HB Koge in the just-ended transfer window and according to Lokko; they are doing their possible best to fill the void created by the departure of the Nigerien striker.



“His departure has affected us big time but we are doing our possible best to replace him. We are yet to replace him but I am sure we will get a better replacement for him. His exit is just like Ronaldo leaving your team, definitely, a vacuum is created,” he told Footballghana.com in an interview.



“We want to put up a team that can be winning always,” he added.



Inter Allies will lock horns with Dreams FC on matchday one of the Ghana Premier League slated for November 12.

