We will get a better replacement for Emmanuel Keyekeh - Karela United deputy coach

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh

Karela United deputy coach, Steven Abugri has said that his outfit will not be hugely affected by the departure of midfielder, Emmanuel Keyeke as they prepare for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The midfielder left the Ayinese-based club to join the record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko SC in the ongoing Ghanaian football transfer window.



According to the assistant coach, Keyeke was not their best player at his position, and the club will definitely get a suitable replacement for the midfielder.



“He is a good player but not the best player in Ghana and it possible we will get a good player better than him. We will get someone better or of his type in our team”, he told Happy FM.



“We will definitely get his type in the team. That is why the club is still doing recruitment to replace him”.



Karela United has made some new signings to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Karela United begin their league campaign against Berekum Chelsea in the 2020/21 season which starts on November, 13.

