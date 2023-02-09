We will focus on pushing and promoting star players in MTN FA Cup round 16 - Wilson Arthur

Sports News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, says his outfit will focus on pushing and promoting star players in the round of 16 stage of the competition.



He believes the competition has the capacity to produce star players and the GFA will make sure the environment is conducive for them to thrive.



The round of 16 pairings was conducted on Tuesday with games set to be played between 24 and 26 February.



“We will focus on pushing and promoting the stars. We will still have the derbies and we will still have the magic,” the Skyy FC owner said after the draw.



“At the end of the round of 16, we will see very exciting matches because we’ve zoned the teams into Northern and Southern Zone.



“We are in the round of 16 of the most exciting, thrilling competition in Ghana football; the MTN FA Cup competition.



“If you track the performances, the value of entertainment we’ve served, you’d understand that MTN FA Cup is the most exciting tournament and valuable tournament we have in Ghana football. The tradition will go on.”