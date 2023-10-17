We will find ourselves in a difficult situation if the team is not well prepared - Augustine Arhinful

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: www.ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghanaian international Augustine Arhinful has shared his perspective on the underwhelming performances of the Black Stars under the guidance of Coach Chris Hughton.



The Irish-born Ghanaian coach experienced his first defeat as the head coach when the Black Stars faced Mexico in an international friendly at the Bank of America Stadium.



Many Ghanaian pundits and fans have expressed their discontent with the Black Stars' performance, despite the team achieving significant victories.



Arhinful, in particular, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the team's recent showings and called on Coach Hughton and his technical staff to take action to rectify the situation.



Arhinful expressed his concerns, stating, "When Chris Hughton got the job, we were all excited because he had been with the team for a while. Continuity was good, but now I am getting a bit disappointed with how things have gone."



He emphasized the urgency of the situation, especially with the Africa Cup of Nations approaching in just two months.



The limited time for preparation is a major concern for Arhinful.



"We will not have much time to prepare the team. So you have the players for a minimum of 10 to 14 days to get ready. If he doesn't have the time to put things together now, we will find ourselves in a difficult situation," Arhinful added.