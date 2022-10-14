We will fight hard to beat Real Bamako in Confederations Cup - Hearts of Oak captain

Sports News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak deputy captain Mohammed Alhassan has vowed that the team will give off its best to beat AS Bamako in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.



Hearts of Oak were handed a heavy 3-0 defeat by AS Bamako in Mali in the first leg, which was played on October 8, 2022.



According to Mohammed Alhassan, the entire playing body was saddened after the first match and has been putting in a lot of hard work to beat their opponents in Accra.



“I will say, looking at how training is going, we are well prepared and focused towards the match we will be playing on Sunday.



“When we came back, we sat down and talked to ourselves that, going into that match, we need to prepare more than hundred percent,” Mohammed Alhassan told Radio Gold.



He noted that his mates are very much prepared to face Real Bamako and will give off a tough fight to win and progress.



“We are willing to work hard so that we will be able to qualify, and looking at what is going on in training, we are very much prepared.



“Everyone is at his peak; we are all fighting, it’s not going to be an easy task, but with determination, hard work, we are going to put in every effort to qualify for our darling club.” Mohammed Alhassan said.



Hearts of Oak will have to beat Real Bamako by a four-goal margin to advance to the next stage of the competition.



