We will fight for the Champions League – Sharon Sampson after winning Greek League

Sports News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Black Princesses forward, Sharon Sampson has expressed her delight after winning the Greek Women’s Premier League title with AC Paok.



The talented attacker signed for the Greek club just last season but has been very successful in her debut season.



She is already a star in the team and scored many goals to steer the team to win the league title.



With the team qualifying to feature in the Women’s Champions League next season, Sharon Sampson says her teammates will fight for the trophy as well.



“Happy to have ended my first professional year as Greek champions but we are not done yet next-> fight for champions league #PAOKfamily,” she said in a post on Instagram.



