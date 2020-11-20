Golf News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: myxyzonline.com

We will ensure strict adherence to coronavirus protocols Gold Fields PGA Championship - De Beer

Hans De Beer, the Chairman of the Championship's Organizing Committee

Covid-19 protocols will be strictly enforced during the seventh edition of the Gold Fields/PGA Championship this year, says Hans De Beer, the Chairman of the Championship Organizing Committee has assured.



De Beer who is also the Vice President of Headline Sponsor Gold Fields in charge of Engineering and projects in an interview on Power Sports Extra on Thursday indicated that participants and stakeholders of will be tested for the deadly virus before the tee-off time.



The biggest golf tournament in Ghana will be held at the Damang Course from November 25 to 28 but will not be observed with the usual funfair.



"We will follow full [COVID-19) protocols for any Golfer before they start to play in the tournament,” De Beer told Power FM Sports Editor, Nana Prempeh.



"Each and everyone who will be part of the tournament will be screened and checked for the fever to clear any suspicion".



He also said, "we will impose the wearing of the mask" and ensure participants and supporters will adhere to social distancing. Any person who will test positive for the virus will be isolated and follow the protocols"



De Beer added “Our commitment is to get a better tournament this year.



He stressed that the committee has learnt from international golf championships and will maintain those standards throughout the championship.



The total purse for the Championship is GHS167000, with the winner pocketing GHS40.000.



Apart from these, there are other incentives like GHS2000 hole in one prize on hole 7 to motivate the players to put up '"A" game for a competitive Championship.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.