We will end Hearts Oak's ugly noise on Sunday - Great Olympics PRO

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director for Accra Great Olympics, Saint Osei has reiterated his side’s readiness to beat Hearts of Oak this weekend.



The Wonder Club will host the Phobians on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 28 games.



Accra Hearts of Oak have recorded five wins in their last five matches without conceding.



Ahead of the much-anticipated game, Mr. Osei believes the two-time Ghana Premier League champions have what it takes to hurt Hearts of Oak.



“We [Great Olympics] have heard a lot from the camp of Hearts of Oak and they conclude by saying they will beat us but we are calm ahead of the game,” he told Accra based Peace FM.



“I will encourage them to keep talking because this is what makes the game exciting but at the end of the day, Great Olympics will emerge as winners of the game."



“We whipped them in the first round of the season and I am confident in this Olympics team because I know the quality of Coach Annor Walker and the players."



“I will urge the fans to come in their numbers because it will be an exciting game to watch but Great Olympics will pick the three points at the end of the game,” he added.



You can also watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



