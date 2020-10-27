Soccer News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

We will do whatever possible to win the AFCON trophy - GFA Prez. Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurk Okraku has reiterated his administration's desire to win the Africa Cup of Nations trophy for the country.



Ghana has not won the Nations Cup for over three decades but has come close in recent years, with two finals in 2010 and 2015.



The FA Capo, who is celebrating a year in office, indicated the main goal of his administration will be to end the trophy drought.



“My desire and the desire of every member of my administration and Ghanaians is to win the Africa Cup of Nations,” he told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.



“As a nation, we’ll do whatever possible, to win the trophy again,” he added.



The Black Stars are currently top of Group C of the Nations Cup qualifiers for 2022, after beating South Africa and Sao Tome in their opening two games.



They will next face Sudan in a double header of game in November when the qualifiers return.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.