We will do well against Ghana - South Africa striker Percy Tau

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

South Africa striker Percy Tau is confident his side can pick a win against the Black Stars of Ghana in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.



The Bafana Bafana will play host to Ghana on Thursday at the FNB stadium in the fifth round of the qualifiers.



Ahead of the game, Percy Tau who ply his trade for Brighton and Hove Albion says he is anticipating a very tough game against the West Africa powerhouse but is confident they will deliver.



"We all know if one loses and another one wins, the winner gains an advantage to go to AFCON. But I am confident that we will work hard and we should get the all-important result. We also want to use the home ground advantage we have over Ghana and do better than we did against them in the away game.



"We watched the videos of that game in which we lost 2-0 and saw what we did wrong. We hope we are in a very good frame of mind and that we will do well,” added the tear-away striker.



Ghana are tied on 9 points with South Africa joint top in Group C with South Africa while third-placed Sudan has 6 and Sao Tome are still to earn a point in the Group.