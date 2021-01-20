Sports News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

We will do everything possible to survive relegation - Inter Allies coach

Inter Allies head coach, Danijel Mujkanovic

Inter Allies head coach Danijel Mujkanovic has said that his outfit will do everything possible to survive relegation despite the difficult start to the 2020/21 season.



The Capelli Boys currently sit 16th on the table with 7 points after 9 round of matches and has been heavily tipped by the bookies to face the drop following their poor start in the campaign.



However, according to the trainer, they will do everything possible to remain in the top-flight league.



“I really hope so and I think that we are going to do it.’ He told the club’s website.



“But as I told the players after the game today, I think the next period is one that we are going to struggle – we have to accept that we are where we are and work hard by going at the basic things that we can control or chase with regards to opportunities in a game.



“So right now if you ask me are we going to be relegated? NO! I do not believe in that and that’s how I am, I will always work hard no matter how many games we lose.



He continued “I believe we can win the next one but it’s going to take something extra from us right now but I’m confident with this squad and I think they are working hard.



Inter Allies will face Medeama at the Tarkwa Akoon Park in matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League.



