'We will do everything possible to get Kotoko players in good shape' – Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu is keen about the fitness level of his players and has promised to work hard to get them in good shape before the season starts.



The Ghana Premier League is set to return on November 13 after six months of inactive football.



Prior to the commencement of the 2020/2021 season, clubs have begun their pre-season training, and Maxwell Konadu who was not happy about the fitness level of his players last week has vowed to do everything possible to get them in good condition.



“We will be ready ahead of season because whether we like it or not we have to be ready by the time the league kicks off."



"We want to assure our supporters that we will do everything in our power to get the players on good condition,” he said.



Asante Kotoko is set to spend three weeks in Koforidua for their pre-season.

