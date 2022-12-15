We will do better against Croatia - Morocco ambassador to Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Morroco Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Quaadil has assured that the Atlas Lions will do better against Croatia in their 3rd and 4th place match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Morocco meets Croatia for the second time in the world cup for the 3rd and 4th place encounter on 17th December at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.



Morocco drew goalless with Croatia in Group F in their first meeting on 23rd November.



According to ambassador Imane Quaadil, Morocco will do better in their second meeting with Croatia.



France beat Morocco 2-0 yesterday at the Al Bayt Stadium. Theo Hernandez scored in the 5th minute for the defending champions and substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored in the 79th minute.



Morocco's campaign at the World Cup has been historic, they topped their group, defeated Portugal, Spain, Canada, Belgium, and drew against Croatia



"We already played against Croatia in the first...we know them they (Morocco) know they are amazing and they are a real team the spirit of a team they play like a team not individuals," she told Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"They didn't manage to get to the next step but it is not because they really play their heart out. We are already proud of them all they way. I think already did it next they do better we have faith in them,"



