We will deliver the best balls to the GFA- Macron Ghana

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Macron Ghana, Sulemana Karim & GFA President,Kurt Okraku

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Macron Ghana, Sulemana Karim has disclosed to that their outfit will deliver the best of footballs to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after the two parties signed a three-year partnership deal worth GHC 1.6 million on Wednesday.



Macron will for the next three seasons supply footballs to the GFA to be used for three of the FA products, Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and the National Division One League.



“Macron will supply the GFA a total of Five Thousand (5,000) pieces of footballs and One Thousand and Five Hundred (1,500) pieces of bibs every season, the FA announced on its website.



“Our product is of good quality and has been approved by FIFA. The ones we have introduced to the GFA is the best which can be used for international matches”.



He added: “Macron also kits other supporting disciplines and not only football”.he told Happy FM.

