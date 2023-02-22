We will consider your 5-year youth football development plan - Akufo-Addo promises football legend

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

President Akufo-Addo has assured former football star Mohammed Polo that his government will consider his five-year youth football development plan.



This comes after the football legend paid a courtesy visit to the president at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Mohammed Polo was at the Jubilee House to officially present his biography, 'Polo The Magnificent: The Story of the Dribbling Magician' and a copy of his five year development plan for youth football in Ghana to the president.



The president assured him that his proposed five year youth football development plan would be given the needed attention by the government and the agencies directly responsible for youth and football related matters in the country.



Nana Addo asserted that he is always encouraged by citizens of this country who continue to show great interest in the development of their country in the areas of specialty even long after they are active in the area.



He commended Mohammed Polo and expressed his gratitude for offering his government an opportunity to work together to make the five year plan happen.



'It is a real love of country that you demonstrate in doing that, and I find it very commendable and highly appreciated. It is an example you are setting for the future generation of people that long after you have stopped playing, you can continue to have an interest in and impact on the development of sports', Nana Addo said to Mohammed Polo.



Mohammed Polo attributed his opportunity to present his biography and five-year development plan for youth football to the president as a divine occasion.



He mentioned that his five-year development plan, called 'Agoro', has carefully been crafted and, if implemented, will contribute to the development of young football talents across the country.



Mohammed Polo’s biography was written by Nii Odai Anidaso Laryea and forwarded by Ken Bediako. It is a 105-page book with eleven chapters containing photos of Mohammed Polo's playing career and life as a footballer.



Mohammed Polo worked as a Coach for Malian side Stade Malien, Accra Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak.