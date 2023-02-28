We will challenge ourselves to beat Ghana - Angola coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Angola coach Pedro Goncalves is confident his side will defeat Ghana in the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.



The Palancas Negras will travel to the Baba Yara Stadium to face the Black Stars on March 23, with the reverse fixture in Luanda set for March 27, 2023.



In an interview, the 47-year-old expressed his belief in the strength of his side and their ability to challenge the best teams in Africa.



"We are going to play round three and round four against Ghana. They are one of the best teams in Africa, and we saw the power of the Black Stars at the last World Cup.



“They have a lot of very good players; they have more players abroad. We are going to face a powerful team in Africa but in our mind, we want to grow, play and challenge ourselves with the big teams.



“This is our mind as we face the Black Stars, so watch out for us, believe that we will face one-on-one and beat the Black Stars.”



Ghana currently sits at the top of the group with 4 points following a victory and draw against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic.



