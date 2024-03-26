We will build on the succes of Team Ghana at African Games - Sports Minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has assured the nation that Ghana will build on the immense success of Team Ghana at the just-ended African Games, which was hosted in Ghana.



Ghana won an unprecedented 69 medals at the Games, a feat which also represented the nation's biggest medal haul at any multi-sports event since independence.



Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Games, Mustapha Ussif referenced the systematic progress by Team Ghana in recent competitions, adding that with the multiple facilities built for the Games available for use, Ghana sports will develop.



"I want to assure the good people of Ghana that we will build on the unprecedented success Ghana has made on the pitch," he said.



"This is our most successful African Games ever in terms of medals won. Prior to this, Ghana also registered its best performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. And at the last Olympics in Tokyo, Ghana won a medal for the first time in 30 years."



"For Ghana, the legacy goes beyond the Games, as the magnificent, multi-purpose infrastructure we have invested in at the University of Ghana and Borteyman, will have an immense impact on our sports development," he added.



"Never in our country's history, have we had such world-class sporting facilities for multiple disciplines. But thanks to the 13th African Games, Accra 2023, driven by the remarkable vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the commitment of our government, Ghana now possesses these facilities."



"This is a game changer and coupled with the regional multi-purpose sports stadia our government is building across the country, our sports will never be the same again."