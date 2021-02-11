Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

We will bounce back – Ashantigold winger Yaw Annor

Ashantigold S.C

Ashantigold winger, Yaw Annor has said that the team will bounce back from its loss against Liberty Professionals on matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League.



The miners are without a win in the past three matches and are currently occupying 10th position with 17 points.



But according to the enterprising winger, they are working hard in order to return to winning ways.



“Things are currently not working for Obuasi Ashanti Gold but we're trying our best to get back on the right track as soon as possible."



"I remember after some few games into the season Ash Gold was on top of the league before our bad patch, we'll definitely bounce back”. He told Ezra FM.



Yaw Annor has bagged five goals for the miners in the ongoing season.