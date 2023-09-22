You are here: HomeSports2023 09 22Article 1849259

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

We will beat Nsoatreman FC to make Hearts of Oak fans happy - Kwame Opare Addo

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has assured the supporters front of a win against Nsoatreman FC.

The Phobians suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat against Real Tamale United (RTU) in their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League opener at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Hearts of Oak will return to the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday when they host Nsotreman in the matchday two games on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Opare Addo reiterated that they will pick up their first win of the season this weekend and make their fans happy.

"On Sunday's game, we know Nsoatreman FC will not come easy but we will do the talking on the pitch and make the Hearts of Oak family happy," he told Accra-based Original FM.

Kick-off for the game has been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

