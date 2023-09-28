We will beat Man United in the EPL – Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew is confident that the club will pick points off Manchester United in the upcoming clash in the English Premier League.



The Ghana forward was captain of the Eagles on Tuesday evening when the side faced off with the Red Devils in the EFL Cup Third Round.



Following a strong showing from Manchester United, the team cruised to an emphatic 3-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Jordan Ayew said Crystal Palace will do better in the clash in the English Premier League.



He said the Eagles will play better to beat Manchester United in the upcoming weekend.



“We know they were just better than us tonight and we just need to go back home, recover and get ready for Saturday, because Saturday’s going to be a different game.



“I think this game has given us more desire and more will to win on Saturday,” Jordan Ayew said.



The game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be played on Saturday, September 30.